2 middle schoolers, 2 high schoolers taken to hospital after Davidson County school bus crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two middle schoolers and two high school schoolers were taken to the hospital after a Davidson County Schools bus crashed Friday morning, according to the school system.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 7:16 a.m.

The bus pulled out in front of another vehicle on Decker Road, according to NCSHP.

The bus driver told troopers they did not see the car.

A mother and a daughter in the car drove themselves to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students all had minor injuries.

Davidson County Schools reported that the middle school students attend Central Davidson Middle School. The high school students attend Central Davidson High School.

It is unclear if the daughter who was in the car was counted as one of the students.

This is a developing story.