× 2 shot in Davidson County home; children run to neighbor’s house

ADVANCE, N.C. — Two people were shot in a Davidson County home on Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 6 a.m., a woman called reporting that she had been shot. Operators heard more gunshots while on the call.

Deputies forced their way into the home on Cameron Court and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Children at the home ran away to a neighbor’s house during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are not looking for suspects.