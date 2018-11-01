Woman stabbed at Waffle House in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was stabbed at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to Greensboro police.
At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing report at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of West Meadowview Road and West Gate City Boulevard.
At the scene, police found a woman with a stab wound.
Officers learned the stabbing took place at the Waffle House at 3204 W. Gate City Boulevard.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.