Woman stabbed at Waffle House in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was stabbed at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing report at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of West Meadowview Road and West Gate City Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a woman with a stab wound.

Officers learned the stabbing took place at the Waffle House at 3204 W. Gate City Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.