Woman missing after seen confronting women outside Charlotte apartment complex in viral video, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A viral video showed a white woman in Charlotte confronting two African-American women. Now, she’s gone missing, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Police reported they cannot find Susan Jane Westwood, 51, of Charlotte after issuing a criminal summons last week.

The summons accused her of communicating threats and simple assault. Police have since charged her with misusing 911, but they cannot find her to serve the warrant.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Two sisters, Leisa and Mary Garris, were waiting outside of their Charlotte apartment for AAA to jump their car when Westwood approached them on Friday, Oct. 19.

After Westwood approached the Garris sisters, you can hear her say, “This is Myers Park, SouthPark, b****. Why are you up in here hanging out?”

Westwood is then heard saying, “Hi, how are you? ” One of the Garris sisters is heard saying, “I don’t know, but you’re harassing me.”

This is just a few seconds of a video that has now gone viral. Two sisters recording video say the woman seen in video racially and physically attacked them while waiting for AAA to respond in their own neighborhood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UGslp1oZGN — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

The woman responds by saying, “Do I need to bring my concealed weapons too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

The woman asks the sisters multiple times if they live at the Camden View Apartments and asks how much they pay rent.

“Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let’s call 911. I want to make sure there’s nothing going on here,” the woman said.

The video also captured the woman apparently citing her salary.

“I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I’m white. I’m girl white. I’m white.”

Westwood has since been fired from her job at Charter Communications.

An official from Charter sent a statement regarding the woman’s employment status, following the published video.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

The Garris sisters told reporter Stephanie Tinoco they are pursuing legal action for the threats that were made last Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responded to the issue and gathered information from the Garris sisters.