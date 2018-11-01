Winston-Salem woman who gave marijuana to young children on video gets maximum sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem woman who was seen on a viral video giving young children marijuana has been sentenced to prison, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.

Michaela Pearson, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Pearson was arrested in August after the video was circulated on social media.

The children's ages ranged from 18 months to 3 years old.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Loebner played the video for Judge Camille Banks-Prince and asked for the maximum sentence.

The judge gave Pearson the maximum sentence allowed under the law, which is 300 days in prison.

The other woman charged in the case, Candice Little, is due in court on Nov. 9.