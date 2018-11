× W. Friendly Avenue lane to close for 3 days; police say to use another route

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers in Greensboro may want to plan another way to get around town.

One lane of West Friendly Avenue will close for manhole rehabilitation from Friday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 4.

The lane will shut down periodically from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between North Spring Street and Ridgeway Drive.

Police encourage drives to use another route to avoid the area.

The dates and times may be subject to change.