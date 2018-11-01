Small plane makes emergency landing on I-95 in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILSON, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that a small plane made an emergency landing on I-95 near Wilson on Wednesday night, WTVD reports.

The emergency landing happened around 7:30 p.m. on northbound I-95 at mile marker 119, which is near US 264.

UPDATE: Private plane that made emergency landing on I-95 NB in Wilson County had 2 people on board. The pilot and his student were not hurt. No injuries on the ground. No noticeable damage to aircraft. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3KE9dACxGO — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 1, 2018

Authorities on the scene told WTVD a pilot and student pilot took off from Alabama heading to Wilson. Before making it to Wilson, the pilot took over and made the emergency landing.

Nobody was injured.

The airplane was towed to Wilson where Federal Aviation Administration experts will arrive Thursday to investigate what forced the emergency landing.