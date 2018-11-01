× Pumpkin-fueled crime spree smashes 50 car windows, lands teens in jail

GRANTS PASS, Oregon — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a pumpkin-fueled crime spree, The Oregonian reported.

Jacob Stephen Solomon and Adrian Andres Ochoa, both 19, face charges of criminal mischief after allegedly vandalizing and damaging 50 vehicles in October.

“It sounds like there was probably alcohol involved and just a bunch of stupid decisions,” Lt. Misty English told The Oregonian.

Police say the teens snatched pumpkins from outside supermarkets and then threw them through car windows, causing an estimated $30,000 in damages.