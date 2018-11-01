× Missing Durham man may have been killed for stealing cocaine, body fed to hogs, warrants reveal

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham man who went missing in January is believed to have been killed and possibly fed to hogs, WTVD reports.

Charleston Goodman, who was 26 at the time of his disappearance, went missing on Jan. 28.

On the day of his disappearance, witnesses said several men forced him into a vehicle on East Woodcroft Parkway and drove off.

New warrants obtained by WTVD reveal a confidential informant told police they heard Goodman broke into someone’s apartment and stole two bricks of cocaine.

According to the informant, that man kidnapped Goodman after being alerted to the break-in by surveillance video footage.

The informant also said Goodman’s body was believed to be fed to hogs.

Durham police are investigating Goodman’s disappearance as a homicide and ask anyone with information on this case to call (919) 560-4600.

