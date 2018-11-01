× Man wanted after accidentally released from NC detention center

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — Andre Delmas Shipman, 23, is wanted after he was accidentally released from detention center, according to WWAY.

Shipman was initially arrested and charged by Whiteville Police on Monday for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

He also had an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are now looking for him after a ‘variable and human error,’ the sheriff’s office said in a release obtained by WWAY.

When Shipman was booked, someone missed a step in serving Shipman the parole warrant.

That step is what would have made sure Shipman was held for the parole violation.

Shipman was then released early due to the human error.

The sheriff’s office says the detention office was reprimanded but did not comment on how the officer was reprimanded.

Andre Shipman stands at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Shipman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.