Man taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem; mailman recounts scene

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was injured after an incident at a house in the 2300 block of East Sprague Street on Wednesday afternoon, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Winston-Salem police said gunshots were fired, but no one was shot. The man injured had a laceration, Sgt. Charles Olivo said at the scene Wednesday.

The man was taken to a local hospital, Olivo said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

George Lytt, a mailman with the U.S. Postal Service, said he had just talked to the man when the shooting started. Lytt said that, as he moved on to the next house on his route, he saw three men and one woman heading toward the house on East Sprague Street.

“I looked down at the mail, and then the shooting started,” he said. “When I looked up, a young guy was coming my way.” Lytt said that man was pointing a gun toward the house.

Lytt said he dove onto the porch of the house next door.

