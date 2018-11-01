Man survives after his dog accidentally shoots him on a hunting trip

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A man’s dog accidentally shot him during a hunting trip, the Sun News reported.

Sonny “Tex” Gilligan said his 120-pound Rottweiler mix named Charlie accidentally shot him.

Gilligan, 74, told the Sun-News that Charlie and his two other dogs went with him to hunt for jackrabbits in the desert last week.

Gilligan was in the driver’s seat of his parked pickup truck when he was shot.

“Charlie got his foot in the trigger of the gun and I leaned forward and he slipped off the seat and caught the trigger — and it shot,” Gilligan said. “It was a freak accident but it’s true, that’s what happened.”

Gilligan said he initially thought someone from outside the vehicle had shot him, but soon realized the shot came from his own gun.

“I was very fortunate I could get to my phone,” Gilligan told the Sun News. “The DASO (Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office) first-responders saved my life. If they waited 10 more minutes I would’ve died. I lost so much blood. I know I actually passed to the other side just before getting to the hospital but they were able to revive me through CPR and bring me back. I have so much appreciation to the doctors and first-responders who saved my life.”