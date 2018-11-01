× Man in horror movie mask shoots 2 on Halloween in New York

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man, wearing the white mask of a horror villain, shot a man and a woman in New York early Thursday morning, WPIX reports.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Officials are uncertain if the mask was imitating the mask of the character Michael Myers from the slasher movie “Halloween” or the villain from “Scream,” WNBC reports

Officials say the two were shot at about 2 a.m. after a dispute outside of an apartment building on West 163rd Street and Broadway.

The victims were a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

The teenager was only shot once in the torso. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times with gunshot wounds to the leg, chest and back.

Police sources reported the man who was shot was suspected of being in a gang, according to WPIX.

Both victims were brought to a hospital.