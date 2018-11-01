Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school’s ‘Hero Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No, fifth grader Tayir Thomas wanted to dress as James Shaw Jr., now known as the Waffle House hero, WZTV reports.

In April, a man wielding an AR-15 opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

That's what Shaw Jr. grabbed the barrel of the gun, throwing it behind the county and earning himself the moniker "Waffle House hero."

Four people were killed, but police believe Shaw's actions prevented the deaths of even more.

The Gallatin boy walked into Union Stem Elementary on Friday morning in a hoodie emblazoned with the word "live" and his right hand taped up, just like photos of Shaw after the incident, WZTV reports.

"I showed him the video of James Shaw Jr. and we had a talk about the events that happened," the boy's mother Britt Thomas told WZTV. "He said he was brave and asked if he could be him. "

The boy was later able to meet and bring his hero into the school so all his classmates could learn more about this real life, contemporary hero.