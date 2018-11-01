Hungover airline worker accidentally falls asleep in cargo hold, flies to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A worker at Kansas City International Airport was accidentally flown to Chicago Saturday morning after falling asleep in the cargo hold of the plane, KSHB reports.

Piedmont Airlines confirmed to KSHB that the employee "inadvertently" fell asleep in the cargo hold of an American Airlines flight, which then took off with him still aboard.

The employee told Chicago police he was hungover and accidentally fell asleep in the forward cargo hold, ABC News reports.

The company said in a statement that plane landed safely at O'Hare International Airport and the employee was discovered upon arrival at the gate.

The employee was not injured on the flight and the company said the cargo hold is heated and pressurized.

Chicago police and the FBI investigated, with both declining to press charges, according to ABC. American Airlines told ABC the employee has been suspending pending an investigation.

“The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont [Airlines] and Kansas City colleagues," read a company statement.