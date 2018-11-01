Greensboro neighbors raise concerns about short-term rentals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Residents on Dogwood Drive in Greensboro are questioning rules and regulations on short-term rentals after a large Halloween party in their neighborhood.

Dawn Barry said dozens of cars lined the street Tuesday night, with three or four people getting out of each one. Barry said Greensboro police were contacted to break up the party due to the crowd.

“I’m just glad that it didn’t get out of hand, but it could have,” she said.

Since then, many of the neighbors have been reaching out to Bev Andrews, who heads the Old Starmount community watch.

“They're furious, they’re saying, 'What are the regulations? What can we do?'” Andrews said.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Greensboro, short-term rentals like Airbnb fall under the same rules as bed and breakfasts.

A search of the city's land development ordinance shows that owners must reside on site of the property, but some Airbnb locations are listed as "entire home" rentals.

The spokesperson added that the city's contact center has not received any complaints about Airbnb properties.

Andrews said some neighbors plan to contact city council members about adding rules for rentals.

“Maybe limit the number of people that can be on the property at one time and the parking, I think if you limit parking too on the property,” she said.

Andrews added that she worried the number of cars lining the street could have blocked emergency vehicles that may have needed access.

“This is a quiet residential neighborhood. I grew up here, it’s always been quiet and this is just not something neighbors are willing to put up with,” she said.