Girl hit by car while trick-or-treating in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after a child was hit by a car as she tried to cross the street, WTVD reports.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night on North New Hope Road near Capital Boulevard.

Police said the girl was trick-or-treating with her mom when they tried to cross the street, but not in the crosswalk.

The driver told officers he did not see the child, according to WTVD.

The girl was taken to WakeMed with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.