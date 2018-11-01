× Drunk baggage handler snoozes in plane’s cargo hold, ends up in Chicago

CHICAGO — He came in drunk to work in Kansas City, but woke up in Chicago.

How did he get there?

According to the Associated Press, the baggage handler fell asleep in the cargo hold.

American Airlines reported that the man, a Piedmont Airlines employee, was working American Flight 363, but ended up taking that flight when he took a nap on a Boeing 737.

He fortunately took his snooze in a hold that was both heated and pressurized and safely landed in Chicago an hour later.

When he arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, he told police he was intoxicated and fell asleep, the AP reports.

American Airlines is reviewing the incident, but is glad the baggage handler wasn’t hurt.

The handler is not facing charges.