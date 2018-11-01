× Copland Industries closing after 7 decades in business in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad business has announced they will be closing after more than seven decades in business.

Copland Industries in Alamance County says they will no long be in operation after 2018.

The company says the economy and cheaper fabrics sold from China are forcing them to close their doors.

Copland has been in the community of Hopedale since 1941.

According to their press release, they will not file for bankruptcy in order to leave the textile business with dignity and respect.