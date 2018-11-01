Amtrak train destroys car parked on tracks in North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis police are investigating after an Amtrak train hit a car early Thursday morning, WSOC reports.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at East 22nd Street at North Main Street in Kannapolis.

#BREAKING: Car vs. train wreck i n #Kannapolis. The below pic is of the car that was involved. @GinaWSOC9 in heading to Main St. near 22nd to get moire details. #cltraffic #clttraffic #clt pic.twitter.com/tYpuCVbkSh — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 1, 2018

Amtrak officials said the train was traveling from Charlotte to New York when it crashed with an unoccupied vehicle illegally trespassing on the tracks.

Amtrak said no injuries were reported to the approximately 63 passengers or crew members on board.

According to WSOC, Amtrak said in a statement:

“This is a critical reminder that it takes a full mile for a train to stop and about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate these dangers.”