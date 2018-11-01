× 7 students injured in crash involving school bus in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple students suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and a FedEx truck in Rockingham County, according Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Ellisboro Road.

The FedEx truck, driven by 28-year-old Luis Thomas Montoya, of Stokesdale, was backing out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to the school bus.

The FedEx truck backed into the right front area of the school bus.

Twenty-four students from McMichael High School were on board and seven sustained minor injuries but none of the students needed to be taken to the hospital.

Montoya was charged with failure to yield.