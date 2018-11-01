30th year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids runs Nov. 9 through Dec. 12

The 30th year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad by FOX8, North State and Lowe’s Home Improvement kicked off Nov. 9.

“Every toy or donation to FOX8 Gifts for Kids will enable The Salvation Army to help families in need,” said Captain Bobby Jackson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of High Point. “Help us make Christmas brighter for thousands of families in need right here in the Piedmont.”

New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the FOX8 Studios at 2005 Francis Street in High Point until Dec. 11. Gifts and monetary donations can also be taken to any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in the Piedmont through Dec. 10. The Salvation Armies will pick up the gifts collected from FOX8 and bring them to their warehouses for distribution to families in need. Anyone needing assistance should contact their local Salvation Army.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army’s serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas. North State is proud to join FOX8 as a corporate sponsor of the program and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse is the retail sponsor.

How it Works:

People will bring new and unwrapped gifts to any of the drop off locations listed below. Those gifts will then be delivered to the FOX8 studios. Each Salvation Army unit will pick up donations from the FOX8 studios and bring them to their sorting/warehouse location. Each Salvation Army then distributes the gifts to families in need.

Gift Drop Off Locations:

FOX8 studio, 2005 Francis Street in High Point

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse stores

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations may be made at the FOX8 studios or any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse locations. To make a monetary donation at Lowe’s, customers can donate at each cash register as part of their check-out process.

Important Dates:

Nov. 9: FOX8 Gifts for Kids kicks off (Live on FOX8 Morning, 5 and 6 p.m. News)

Dec.10: Last day to drop off a gift at Lowe’s

Dec. 11: Last day to drop off a gift at FOX8 studio



Sponsors:

FOX8 WGHP – Corporate sponsor

North State – Corporate sponsor

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse – Retail sponsor

Gift Ideas:

We collect gifts to children ranging from newborn to 12 years old.

Infants (birth – 24 months)

Elmo & other Sesame Street character items

Playschool Rocktivity Sit, Crawl ‘n Stand Band

Interactive musical/light-up toys for infants

Push & pull toys

Educational toys (Leapfrog/vtech type items)

Cruise Groove Ballapalooza

Preschool Girls (2 – 4 years)

Character items (Disney) – Minnie’s Flipping Fun Kitchen, Pillow Pets

Crayola Drawing and Paint items

Leapfrog/LeapPad/V-tech educational toys

Dress-up/imaginary play toys (Princess costumes, cheerleaders, ballerinas, kitchen play sets, tea sets…)

Board games (Memory, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders)

Doc McStuffins “Time For Your Check Up” doll

Lalaloopsy Silly Hair Stars Dolls

DVDs

PJ Mask

Peppa Pig

Blaze,Hello Kitty

Paw Patrol

Preschool Boys (2 – 4 years)

Character items

MAGFORCE Command Center

Leapfrog/LeapPad/Vtech educational toys

Imaginary play (toy tool sets such as Bob the Builder, fireman/police officer hats, cowboys, ball players, super heroes )

Board games

Legos, Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Duplo Blocks

Trains, trucks, cars, the Original Big Wheel Racer

DVDs

Hot Wheels

Little Woodzez

Frozen

5-7 year old Girls

Pillow Pets, Friends Summer Riding Camp

scooter/skates & helmet

Furbies

Jewelry and bead craft kits

Gelarti Designer Studio

DVDs

Avengers

Shopkins

Leap frog

Fun looms

Bunchems

Frozen

Elsa

5-7 year old Boys

TV plug-in video games

Lite Brix Lumi-Port

Action figures, Micro Chargers Time Track, Switch & Go Dinos, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Remote control cars, boats and helicopters

Lego/mega block sets

Skateboards/scooters with helmet, Y Volution Fliker Flow Series Scooter

Board games (Hulk Smash, Shoots & Ladders, Connect Four, Memory, Pokémon cards)

DVDs

Ninja turtles

Hot Wheels

Lego’s

8-10 year old Girls