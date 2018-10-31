Video shows students assaulting assistant principal during ‘brawl’ at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A vice principal at a school in St. Louis was assaulted and two students were charged following a brawl at Oakville High School, according to KTVI.

Authorities said the brawl started in the school cafeteria when a staff member attempted to break up a fight involving three students.

During the altercation, two students tackled the assistant principal to the ground and apparently kicked him, according to the report.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old student were taken into custody, according to KTVI.

In a letter to parents, district officials offered an update on the administrators and teachers involved, and said they are still investigating the incident:

"We understand that video of the fight has been shared on social media, and we've received several calls checking on the welfare of our staff and students. All of our staff and students are OK."