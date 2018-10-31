Suspects in Reidsville attempted robbery, assault caught on security cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville police are searching for suspects involved in an attempted robbery and assault on Gibbs Road Monday night.

On Wednesday, FOX8 was able to get the surveillance footage from outside the home. You can see some men walking up to the house. One person is carrying a shotgun.

Police believe the suspects knocked on the door before barging in after it was opened.

Talmadge Wyatt Jr. lives at the home with his 79-year-old father. He said his dad opened the door and was assaulted with the rifle.

“It sounded like he was at a carnival or something,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the suspects put a gun to his head after he went to check out what was happening.

He says the suspects searched the home for money but made off with very little cash.

“They didn't get nothing other than $10, $12 in my pocket,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt’s father had to get stitches on his head, but both men are thankful everyone is alive.

Now, they are hoping the public helps police identify the suspects.

Reidsville police told us they do have some leads on the suspects but are still asking for the public’s help to find the men who took off in a Nissan.

If you recognize the men, please call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Wyatt and his neighbor say they both plan to increase security near their homes.