Political campaign text messages sent to some Triad residents’ phones

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Election Day is right around the corner and you may have noticed political campaign text messages come to your phone.

We wanted to check to see who regulates this and if the robo-texts are legal.

According to the FCC, if the messages are auto-generated, you first have to agree to get the messages. However, if auto-dialing technology is not used your phone could be blasted with them.

"I definitely have a lot from New York. They will come to me saying different names, like my brother's name," Emily Corigliano said.

Kathryn Hiatt has received about five political campaign text messages, which has served as a digital reminder to brush up on the candidates running and head to the polls.

"To be honest I didn't look at the actual candidate. It just kind of reminded me that I need to go vote," Hiatt said.

Greensboro attorney Marshall Hurley specializes in political and election law and says there must be a balance between the use of technology and the rules to regulate it.

"I would advise campaigns to be very cautious about checking state rules, federal rules and telecommunication rules," Hurley said.

For more information from the FCC, click here.