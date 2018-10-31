Police investigating armed robbery at Archdale bank

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a robbery at an Archdale bank on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Officers came to the First Citizens Bank at 11613 N. Main St. at 11:38 a.m. after a reported armed robbery.

Bank employees said a man came into the bank with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a camo hunting face cover/hood, gray zip hoodie and blue jeans.

Witnesses said after being given money and leaving the bank, the suspect left in a black pickup truck headed west on N.C. 62 toward Thomasville.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Archdale police at (336) 434-3134.