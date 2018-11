× Person shot on Rockford Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to Winston-Salem police dispatchers.

Officers came to 1625 Rockford St. at 10 p.m. after a shooting was reported.

Dispatchers said there was one shooting victim.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

