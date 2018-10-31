Only treats, no tricks in these delicious Halloween recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Halloween!

On this Recipe Wednesday, we're showing you creative ways to enjoy all that candy.

No tricks, only treats you can cook up with your kids.

Shannon Smith shows us at Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro.

Leftover Candy Popcorn Treats

Ingredients

12 cups popcorn

Pan spray

3 tbs butter

1 tsp of pure vanilla extract

6 cups mini marshmallows

Assorted leftover candy (chocolate, cookies, nuts, black and orange M&Ms are great for color!)

Directions

Place popcorn in large bowl.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Melt butter over low heat.

Add vanilla and marshmallows and stir constantly until all marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth.

Pour melted mixture over popcorn.

Very important! Liberally spray a spatula with cooking spray and stir popcorn until evenly coated.

Spread mixture into prepared baking sheet.

Sprinkle with crushed candy. Using clean hands press candy into popcorn.

Allow to sit for 2 hours in dry place, not refrigerator.

Break into pieces and enjoy, or store in sealed container.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake Pops

Ingredients

6 cups pumpkin bundt cake, crumbled (We choose to use Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake from Spring Garden Bakery and Coffeehouse)

1 cup cream cheese frosting

1.5 cups white chocolate candy coating

Lollipop Sticks

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl combine the crumbled pumpkin cake and cream cheese frosting.

Use scoop to portion balls of mixture. Roll together between hands.

Place on baking sheet and insert lollipop stick.

Refrigerate.

Melt candy coating in double boiler.

Once melted, take pumpkin cake lollipop one-by-one and submerge in candy coating, making sure you submerge past where the stick meets the cake. Gently tap lollipop on side of double boiler to allow excess coating to drip off

back into melted coating.

Dip end of lollipop into chopped nuts and place lollipop, standing up, on greased sheet pan.

Refrigerate to set completely.

Best if served room temperature.

Yield to be determined based upon scoop size.

Toffee Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

2 8-ounce Cream Cheese blocks, softened

½ cup light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

¾ cup Heath Bars, crushed, or toffee bits

Directions

Using a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.

Mix in all ingredients, less the toffee bits, until evenly colored.

Fold in toffee bits.

Serve with apple wedges, strawberries, graham crackers, cookie sticks, and pretzel sticks.

For decoration you can serve in a small hollowed out pumpkin.

Yields approximately two cups of dip.

Confetti Cookies

Ingredients

Your favorite sugar cookie recipe, made completely to cooking phase.

Any leftover Halloween snacks – best options are 1/2 cup to 1/3 cup of: Salt and vinegar potato chips, crushed Chocolate chunks (snickers, milky way, etc.) Salted pretzels, crushed Graham cracker crumbs Heath bar, chopped Peanut butter chips (Reese’s cups) Assorted sprinkles



Directions