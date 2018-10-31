New radar signs assist in trick-or-treater safety in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- New speed limit digital radar signs are helping Guilford County sheriff's deputies warn drivers to slow down.

Capt. Randy Shepherd said the new signs are just one of the ways deputies are providing safety to neighborhoods this Halloween holiday.

“We try to deploy some spare patrol cars out just as a visual deterrent to say law enforcement may be in the area,” Shepherd said. “Our officers are going to be out rotating as much as they can, patrolling through the neighborhood.”

The three new signs for District 2 replace outdated trailer-like radar signs elsewhere in the county.

Currently all five digital signs are placed in Summerfield, Whitsett and Jamestown thanks to federal forfeiture money.

They will rotate throughout the county following the holiday as a warning and reminder of appropriate speeds.