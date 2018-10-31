New details emerge after hours-long roof standoff at High Point apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Now details have come out after a man was arrested following an hours-long standoff on a High Point roof Tuesday afternoon.

Darius Bartee, 29, eventually surrendered after three hours.

U.S. Marshals reported Bartee was wanted after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 18 in Orange County, Florida.

He was sought on charges of attempted homicide and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Three days later, a fugitive investigation began to hunt for the suspect.

U.S. Marshals learned Bartee was at an apartment complex in the High Point area and found him in the parking lot on Tuesday.

As marshals approached to serve the warrants, Bartee ran away, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was later spotted again, and Bartee continued to run, ending up at the Crossing at Chester Ridge Apartment Complex.

That's where he climbed onto the roof of a three-story apartment building.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He threatened to jump. For several hours, U.S. Marshals and High point police tried to coax him down.

At about 6 p.m., Bartee agreed to come down, refusing the help of a ladder truck and climbing back down the way he came.

He was taken into custody without injury.

No weapon was found when Bartee was taken into custody.

He was held at the Guilford County Detention Center as a fugitive under a $2 million secured bond.

Officials plan to extradite him back to Florida.