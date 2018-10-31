NC 2-year-old identified after hit, killed by 2 vehicles Halloween morning
SHELBY, N.C. — A child, who was hit and killed by two vehicles early Wednesday morning south of Shelby, has been identified, according to WSOC.
Bruce Fleming was 2-years-old and was going to turn 3 on Saturday.
He was named Bruce after his grandfather who died eight years ago.
Fleming was hit just before 6 a.m. on the 1800 block of South Post Road.
Troopers told WSOC that it appears Fleming wandered away from his home before the sun rose.
A driver spotted the boy, before the collision, on the side of the road and stopped to get him but ended up witnessing the hit.
Officials are working to determine how Fleming got out of his home.
He had been home with his grandmother and two teenage relatives, WSOC reports. Officials are trying to find out where his parents were.
He was wearing a dark shirt when he was hit.
Troopers do not plan to charge the driver.