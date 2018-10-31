× NC 2-year-old identified after hit, killed by 2 vehicles Halloween morning

SHELBY, N.C. — A child, who was hit and killed by two vehicles early Wednesday morning south of Shelby, has been identified, according to WSOC.

Bruce Fleming was 2-years-old and was going to turn 3 on Saturday.

He was named Bruce after his grandfather who died eight years ago.

“Bruce and Bruce are now in in heaven.”

A minister for the family of the toddler hit and killed on South Post Road today said he was named after a grandfather that died 8 years ago. Bruce Fleming got out his home and was hit by 2 cars. He would have turned 3 years old Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OIUuhqor6O — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) October 31, 2018

Fleming was hit just before 6 a.m. on the 1800 block of South Post Road.

Troopers told WSOC that it appears Fleming wandered away from his home before the sun rose.

A driver spotted the boy, before the collision, on the side of the road and stopped to get him but ended up witnessing the hit.

Officials are working to determine how Fleming got out of his home.

He had been home with his grandmother and two teenage relatives, WSOC reports. Officials are trying to find out where his parents were.

He was wearing a dark shirt when he was hit.

Troopers do not plan to charge the driver.