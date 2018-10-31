High Point’s not-so-controversial ‘ban’ of this Halloween candy draws national media attention

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point is turning heads around the country after a recent candy “ban” was picked up by national media.

Last week, the City of High Point posted to Facebook and Twitter that the “City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy” — which, apparently, is a real thing — banned peanut butter kisses.

The city posted on Facebook and Twitter:

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don’t give them out.”

By Halloween morning, the Facebook post was shared more than 900 times, drew in more than 350 comments and more than 1,200 likes, laughs and hearts. A lone eight people offered angry reacts on the post.

The city later posted on Facebook that, obviously, “this.is.clearly.a.joke.”

They added, however, “We’re just saying maybe you won’t be the most popular house on the street if you hand these out.”

The news of High Point’s “ban” has since been spread by entertainment and news agencies across the nation.

The city’s name and not-so-controversial ban can now be found on a range of sites from the News & Observer in Raleigh to the national news station Fox News — which prompted the city to post on Facebook, “We’re in the big leagues now, fam!”

The story was also picked up by the Today show, Vice’s food website Munchies, Thrillist, Fox 32 in Chicago and others.

A North Carolina city banned this Halloween candy because 'no one likes them' https://t.co/U8zIWENCjU pic.twitter.com/L7NzxbM5MJ — MUNCHIES (@munchies) October 27, 2018