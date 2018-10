Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our attitude can have a significant impact on our health.

A positive attitude, or what Certified Senior Advisor Linda Pritchett calls an attitude of gratitude, can work wonders.

Here are some tips on how to start practicing gratitude.

Be mindful of those around you.

Reach out to loved ones.

Keep a gratitude journal.

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.