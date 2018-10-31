× Greensboro police called to downtown for crowd control after 800 people spill into street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were called to downtown for crowd control Wednesday night after a large crowd spilled out of a venue, according to police dispatchers.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Elm Street around 10:20 p.m.

Greensboro police said a large group of people were at the Limelight club and that the club is now being closed. It is not clear what caused everyone to spill out into the street or why it is being closed.

The crowd size is estimated at 800 people.

Greensboro police said officers have the situation under control and are dispersing the crowd.