Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office keeps eye on registered sex offenders on Halloween

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spent Halloween night checking in with registered sex offenders to make sure they were following the rules.

Investigators with the Sex Offender Registry Unit went to door-to-door double checking offenders whereabouts.

"You are part of our community, but you do have some restrictions. Be aware of those restrictions," said Investigator D.E. Terry, of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

If sex offenders didn't answer the door, investigators leave a pink slip behind letting the offender know law enforcement dropped by and will follow up.

"If we can do a follow up within 24 hours then we feel like we've at least tried to give somebody an opportunity," Terry said.

In North Carolina, the law does not require sex offenders to stay home on Halloween.

There are currently 650 registered sex offenders in Forsyth County.