Experiment in Self-Reliance hits back against poverty in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Alice Everett has always dreamed of owning her own home.

“I wanted my kids to have a yard to play in, I wanted a place for my kids to grow up and feel it`s their own,” Everett said.

And now, thanks to Experiment in Self-Reliance, the single mom of three is living out that dream of homeownership.

“It helped me in ways I knew I couldn`t do on my own,” Everett said. “Learning how to rebuild my credit, those are the things I lacked.”

Since 1964, ESR has been changing lives in Winston-Salem and empowering individuals and families to increase their wealth and become self-reliant.

“We`re dealing with generational poverty,” said Twana Wellman Roebuck, Executive Director of ESR. “And when you think about generational poverty, that`s information, that now the head of the household, be it the mom or a single mom, can share with her children.

ESR offers services and classes in four core programs that address self-sufficiency, temporary housing and first-time homeownership, as well as filing tax returns and improving financial literacy.

Roebuck described the organization as having a ripple effect on the entire community.

“We`re building a household, we`re building a family and ultimately that person is now a contributing member to their community,” Everett said.