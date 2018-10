Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- A home in Denton was damaged in a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at 122 Garner St. around 6 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Dorsett said no one was inside when the fire started.

The occupant of the home said they left 10 minutes before the started.

Dorsett said when fire crews arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the back bedroom window.

The home is still structurally sound.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.