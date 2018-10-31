× Closure date for Business 40 changed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The closure date for Business 40 has been changed, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The closure date will now be Saturday, Nov. 17, at 6 a.m.

The following downtown road bridges will also close at the same time: Liberty Street, Main Street and Church Street, as well as the Strollway pedestrian bridge. All of them will be replaced with new bridges.

N.C. Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Mezak Tucker said recent rain and the forecast of additional rain, combined with the cooler temperatures, means it is taking longer for soil to dry at the site of the Peters Creek Parkway project. That project had been scheduled to close this weekend to tie in the second phase of the new parkway bridge as part of the overall Business 40 project. Because of the soil conditions, however, that closure is also being changed from this Saturday to Saturday, Nov. 10, DOT said.

“We have said all along that the contractor has given us a very aggressive schedule to reduce the length of the construction time (of Business 40),” Tucker said. “Our goal continues to be an overall reduction in the impact on citizens. But weather is always a factor in meeting those deadlines.”

The Business 40 closure covers a 1.2-mile section between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52. When it closes on Nov. 17, all traffic will be diverted to Interstaet 40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52.

Only the 1.2-mile portion in downtown Winston-Salem will be closed. The sections between downtown Winston-Salem and the I-40 splits, near Clemmons and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, will remain open.

Even though the construction of Business 40 and 11 new bridges is slated to last up to two years, efforts are underway to open the road in early 2020, DOT said.

The $99.2 million project will include:

Replacing the existing roadway pavement

Modernizing entrance and exit ramps

Replacing nine vehicular bridges and two pedestrian bridges

Lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes between ramps

Widening existing roadway shoulders and adding new shoulders

Building portions of a multi-use path from Lockland Avenue to Liberty Street

For more information, click here.

BREAKING: NCDOT says Business 40 will now close on November 17 at 6 am due to weather delays after consulting with contractor. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/lxhaTEetZy — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) October 31, 2018

Officials say they considered waiting until after Thanksgiving to close Business 40, but it would have set them back even further. They will stick to the November 17 closure. pic.twitter.com/wxat3WNISX — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) October 31, 2018