Burlington man faces more than 20 sex offense charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 71-year-old man was arrested after four people came forward and said he sexually abused them when they were young, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Harold Junior Smith, 71, of Burlington, was charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of sexual offense with a child by an adult offender, six counts of first degree sexual offense and two counts of rape of a child by an adult offender.

In the initial report, two people said Smith sexual abused them.

Two more victims later gave similar reports.

The Alamance County Grand Jury issued a True Bill of Indictment for the arrest of Smith.

He later turned himself in.

The sheriff’s office reports gathered information indicates there are more victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Smith is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.