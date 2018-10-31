Archdale mom says son was attacked on school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- An Archdale mother is outraged after her son came home crying from the school bus Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Graham said her 13-year-old son Adrian told her their 16-year-old neighbor, along with his parents and older brother, got on the bus and attacked him.

"My son should've been protected and he wasn't because it could've been much worse," Graham said.

Another neighbor driving behind the bus said she saw the commotion and called the police.

"Once I put my son on the school bus he's no longer in my protection, so I trust that the school system has measures to protect the children," Graham said.

In a late Wednesday afternoon news release, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said someone reported what happened to the school resource officer at Trinity High School.

The release said a parent and older sibling of a student got on board to stop the argument from escalating. After reviewing surveillance video, they said there was no physical contact,

Graham said that's the last time her 13-year-old will get on that bus.

"Because at this point I am not sure of how much safety and protection there is," she said.

We tried to contact the family of the other student involved but no one was home.

The Randolph County school system said they will not discuss the case, because it is a personnel and student matter.