2 suspects in custody after teen shot, killed during Halloween party in North Carolina barn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Xzavier Gibson, one of the two suspects connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a Halloween Party, will appear in court Wednesday afternoon, WTVD reports.

The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Gibson Tuesday in Alamance County.

The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 28, the Orange County Sheriffs Office found 18-year-old Rashiaya Melton shot in the head behind a barn off Mill Creek Road.

Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.

Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.

