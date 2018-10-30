Thousands gather at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro for rally against hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A massive crowd gathered at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro to rally against hate and violence in response to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Clergy members say 2,000 people from all religious backgrounds packed the building Tuesday night to remember the victims.

"To bring everyone together, to make that statement is extremely important," said Stacey Carson, a rally attendee.

The community showing solidarity in shock and grief.

"One lady was 97 years old and I think to myself she's been on this earth for 97 years and this is how it ends? It's just wrong," said Anita Cranford, a rally attendee.

The interfaith rally was an opportunity for the community to heal together.

"The test to continue the struggle for peace even at this time of great political division in our country, the religious community is saying let's come together and work together towards justice, compassion and peace," said Rabbi Fred Guttman, with Temple Emanuel.

Guttman encourages everyone to attend the National Jewish Solidarity Sabbath on Friday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at 713 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.