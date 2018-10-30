Suspect on roof of High Point apartment complex arrested after standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The suspect who got on the roof of a High Point apartment complex during a standoff Tuesday afternoon has surrendered.

Darius Bartee, 29, was wanted on charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon out of Orange County, Florida.

U.S. Marshals learned Bartee was in the High Point area and conducted surveillance on him.

When U.S. Marshals went to serve warrants on Bartee at an apartment complex, he ran from them and ultimately ended up on the roof of an apartment building at Crossing at Chester Ridge Apartment Homes.

The Marshals said they were serving the warrants at a different complex near Crossing at Chester Ridge when Bartee ran.

Bartee came down from the roof and surrendered after about three hours.

No weapon was found when Bartee was taken into custody.