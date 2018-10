Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Authorities are involved in a standoff with a suspect at a High Point apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The standoff is at Crossing at Chester Ridge Apartment Homes, located at 2122 Piedmont Crossing Drive.

U.S. Marshals were in the process of serving an out-of-state warrant when it turned into a standoff.

As of 3:50 p.m., the suspect was on the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

35.985313 -80.014082