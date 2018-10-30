‘No one likes them’: City of High Point ‘bans’ unpopular candy ahead of Halloween

HIGH POINT, N.C. — By order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy — which, apparently, is a real thing — peanut butter kisses are banned.

Last week, the city gave residents ample warning and banned unpopular candy.

The city posted on Facebook:

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don’t give them out.”

The city later posted on Facebook that, obviously, the ban was joke. However, they suggested: “We’re just saying maybe you won’t be the most popular house on the street if you hand these out.”