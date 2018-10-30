× National Candy Corn Day: America celebrates its most divisive treat on the night before Halloween

Okay, you don’t have to celebrate it, but — like it or not — National Candy Corn Day is coming!

The day before Halloween, Oct. 30, is National Candy Corn Day.

The infamous tri-color treat dates back to the 1880s.

When George Renninger invented the candy and Wunderlee Candy Company first began producing it, it was known as “Chicken Feed,” according to the National Confectioners Association.

The Goeltiz Confectionary Company began making it in the 1900s, National Geographic reports.

That company is now Jelly Belly.

And even though times have changed, this sweet treat is made in much the same way that it was about 200 years ago.