Man wanted in fatal shooting of 18-year-old arrested in Alamance County; 2nd suspect wanted

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Orange County was arrested in Alamance County Tuesday afternoon.

Xzavier D’Andre Gibson is charged with murder.

Gibson was taken into custody in Graham around 2 p.m. by U.S. Marshals and taken back to Orange County to face charges.

Rashiya Melton, 18, was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Cedar Grove, a small community in Orange County northwest of Hillsborough. Investigators believe a fight broke out at a Halloween party before shots were fired.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for 23-year-old Takeem “Mudd” Haywood Norris Turrentine, of Durham, in connection to this case.

Turrentine is known to frequent the Mebane area and should be considered armed and dangerous.