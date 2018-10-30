× Man accused of mailing bombs to Democrats previously worked as a stripper in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country last week previously worked as a stripper in Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, faces five federal charges and could receive up to 48 years in prison if convicted.

Louie Swanner, the former manager of a club called the Chippendale Room in the early 2000s, told WMBF he hired Sayoc to dance in three groups he managed.

Swanner said the last time he saw Sayoc was when they worked at Yesterday’s Nightlife on 19th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

As of Friday, authorities had intercepted 14 packages Sayoc sent through the US mail system, officials said. None of the devices detonated and no one was injured.