× Juvenile wrecks stolen vehicle while running from police in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A juvenile wrecked a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from police Saturday morning in Asheboro, according to Asheboro police.

The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen from 920 Executive Way at 11:25 p.m.

While trying to stop the theft, the owner was struck by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Shortly after midnight, officers spotted the vehicle on Old Liberty Road. While trying to get away, the driver turned on East Beasley Street, lost control of the vehicle, ran through a yard and crashed into a trash can.

The driver and a passenger, both juveniles from Charlotte, tried to run from the crash but were caught.