Grimsley High, Page High duke it out for a good cause with Football Food Bowl

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a rivalry that is as old as the schools themselves.

Each year Grimsley and Page High Schools in Greensboro battle it out on the football field. The rivalry has been great fun for the schools.

This year, the principals of the schools decided to add something new to the mix.

They created the "Football Food Bowl," a canned food collection competition with the proceeds going to the Out of the Garden Project.

The non-profit serves thousand of children through its backpack program and thousands of families through its fresh foods program.

If the students at each school collected 2,500 pounds of food then the principals at each school -- Erik Naglee of Page and Ged O'Donnell of Grimsley -- agreed to sumo wrestle at halftime during the big game.

Ultimately, the schools collected even more than their goals leading to the big wrestling match at halftime.

Who won?

The wrestling was a draw but the big winner was the Out of the Garden Project that received thousands of pounds of food.